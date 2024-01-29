International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW opened at $53.65 on Friday. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,005 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

