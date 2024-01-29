Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $649.12. 327,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $649.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

