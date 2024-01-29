Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 49,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.82. 195,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1619 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

