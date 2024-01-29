Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 185.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,556 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

BSCV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,909. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

