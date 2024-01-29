Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.68

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.68 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 1111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

