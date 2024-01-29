Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.68

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.68 and last traded at $82.53, with a volume of 1111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

