Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Raised by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 924,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
