Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Raised by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 924,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.