Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% in the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,672 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $19,343,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 770,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.07 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

