Investors Purchase Large Volume of Viking Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,559 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical volume of 3,972 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.14. 1,492,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,693. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 0.53. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.