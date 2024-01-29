Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 751,595 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for about 3.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $93,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $36,202,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 501,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 486,209 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRDM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. 87,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

