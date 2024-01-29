iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $94.46. 9,817,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,767,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

