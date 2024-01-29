iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 320.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,815,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,804,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

