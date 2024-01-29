iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 141,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 234,963 shares.The stock last traded at $36.03 and had previously closed at $35.97.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.