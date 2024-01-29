iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.23 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

