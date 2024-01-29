iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,944,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.