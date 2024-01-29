iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 813,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 257,622 shares.The stock last traded at $75.30 and had previously closed at $75.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

