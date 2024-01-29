iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 813,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 257,622 shares.The stock last traded at $75.30 and had previously closed at $75.41.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
