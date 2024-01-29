iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.93. 165,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,900. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

