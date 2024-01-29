iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,131. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.