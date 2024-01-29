iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

