iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,665,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

