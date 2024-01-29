iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 96,311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,821,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,762,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,776,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after buying an additional 420,475 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after buying an additional 115,157 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,760,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU opened at $26.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

