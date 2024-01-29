iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Trimmed by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.98. 2,579,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.