iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
