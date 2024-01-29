iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,616,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,047,000 after purchasing an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 353,510 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.