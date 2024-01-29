iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $318.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

