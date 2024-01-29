iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.44

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.44 and last traded at $81.44, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

