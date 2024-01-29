iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.