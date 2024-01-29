iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.16. 319,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

