iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Increased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 298,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.65. 93,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.