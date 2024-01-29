iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 195,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.03.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

