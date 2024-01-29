iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,988 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

