iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 105,335 shares.The stock last traded at $75.32 and had previously closed at $75.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $915.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 910.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

