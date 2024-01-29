iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 19,077 shares.The stock last traded at $257.00 and had previously closed at $257.14.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.06. The company has a market capitalization of $979.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.