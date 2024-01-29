iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 19,077 shares.The stock last traded at $257.00 and had previously closed at $257.14.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.06. The company has a market capitalization of $979.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
