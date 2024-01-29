iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 729,100 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.47. 479,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,946. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

