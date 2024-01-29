iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Boosted by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 331,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

