Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to Buy

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.37.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.73 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

