James J. Burns & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.