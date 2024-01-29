James J. Burns & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

