James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.18 on Monday, reaching $187.43. The company had a trading volume of 86,626,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,966,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.25.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

