James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $14.57 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

