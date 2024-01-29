James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,530,000 after buying an additional 859,301 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.84. The company has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.