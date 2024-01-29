James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $242.57. 1,934,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,302. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $243.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $342.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

