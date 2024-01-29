James J. Burns & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,146 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

