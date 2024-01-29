James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.36. 458,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,004. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

