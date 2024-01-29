James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 21,172 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,723. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

