James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.46. 2,158,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,959,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.47 and a 200 day moving average of $452.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $491.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

