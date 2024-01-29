James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 9,586 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 692,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

