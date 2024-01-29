James J. Burns & Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,896. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

