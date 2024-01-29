James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases £2,531.05 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider David A. Dunmow purchased 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,531.05 ($3,216.07).

James Latham Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at GBX 1,142 ($14.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.23 million, a P/E ratio of 786.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.30. James Latham plc has a 12 month low of GBX 929 ($11.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.53).

James Latham Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

