Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded up $3.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.12. 295,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,096. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.