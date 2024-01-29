Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to “Buy”

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

ZIM opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 102.4% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $376,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

